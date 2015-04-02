S08E04 – Zombie Nightmare

It’s Episode Four of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress, and again no Laura Cowen are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss Ubuntu MATE, the desktop paradigm back from the dead!

We share some GUI Lurve which is the Telegram app, mostly used for phones but with a desktop client, and even a command-line client.

And we also chat about not playing GTA 5, and setting up NFC tags with profiles on CyanogenMod.

