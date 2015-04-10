S08E05 – Hobgoblins

It’s Episode Five of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress, and (still) no Laura Cowen are connected and speaking to your brain.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
In this week’s show:
- We look at what’s been going on in the news:
- Crowdfunder of the week
- We also discuss some gadget news:
That’s all for this week, please send your comments and suggestions to: [email protected]
Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode
Follow us on Twitter
Find our Facebook Fan Page
Follow us on Google+
Love your show. I agree the computer on the stick thing is the next big thing. There are so many uses for them.