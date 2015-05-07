S08E09 – Baby Geniuses

It’s Episode Nine of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
In this week’s show:
- We basically just take a long look at what’s been going on in the news:
- The High Court ruled that five of the UK’s biggest broadband providers begin blocking five websites offering Popcorn Time for download…
- Microsoft has released its free new Visual Studio Code editor, not only on Windows but also on Linux and OSX…
- After more than seven years in development, GNU Mailman 3 has been released…
- Anonymous messaging service Secret, at one stage thought to be valued at more than $100m (£66.5m), is shutting down…
- On April 30th Mozilla announced their intent to phase out non-secure HTTP in order to encourage web developers to be secure…
- Tomeu Vizoso has been working on the kernel to bring some ChromeOS features to upstream, including the ability of performing work while the machine is in a low power state such as suspend…
- Launchpad will host git repositories…
- Steam for Linux usage drops below 1%…
- Debian GNU/Hurd 2015 released!
- E-buyer in the UK have just started selling AMD-based HP laptops pre-loaded with Ubuntu 14.04 LTS…
That’s all for this week, please send your comments and suggestions to: [email protected]
Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode
Follow us on Twitter
Find our Facebook Fan Page
Follow us on Google+
Leave a Reply