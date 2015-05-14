S08E10 – The Beast of Yucca Flats

It’s Episode Ten of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Laura Cowen, Mark Johnson, and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss Mark Shuttleworth’s Ubuntu Online Summit keynote…
- We share some Command Line Lurve which is the super useful
listadmin, which does stuff. Listen to find out what…
-
And we also chat about taking a whole 3 minutes (that’s right!) off a PB (personal best time) at Parkrun, playing Windows games on Linux, getting Cyanogen OS 12 on to a OnePlus One phone, going to the Egham Raspberry Jam, and making Ubuntu MATE a download for the Raspberry Pi 2.
By pretending that Laura was phoning into the show, I found the audio issue to be completely non-existent. 🙂