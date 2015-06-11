S08E14 – The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies!!?

It’s Episode Fourteen of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and guest presenter Joe Ressington is/are back and is/are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We interview Florian Rival about his project GDevelop and go over your feedback

And we also chat about getting back on FaceBook to feel like you have friends again, playing with Sonic Pi and playing Don’t Starve Together, together.

That’s all for this week, please send your comments and suggestions to: [email protected]

Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode

Follow us on Twitter

Find our Facebook Fan Page

Follow us on Google+