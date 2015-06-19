S08E15 – The Touch of Satan

It’s Episode Fifteen of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, and Martin Wimpress are all together again and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We look at what’s been going on in the news:
- Apple announces Swift will be open source by the end of the year…
- Microsoft have finally made their Raspberry Pi 2 image available…
- If you’re in the EU, Norway, or Switzerland, you can now pre-order the BQ Aquaris E5 Ubuntu Edition phone from BQ’s website…
- Rumour that Microsoft is working with partners to bring cheaper devices to the market
- Guy accused of copyright infringement for reporting his mobile phone operator is inserting JavaScript into browser sessions…
- SourceForge explain their Past, Present and Future and how they are working to Maintain the Integrity of their Open Source backbone…. Looking for alternatives?
- LastPass security breach; change your master password.
- We also take a look at what’s been going on in the community:
- A review of the new Dell XPS 13 Ubuntu Edition laptop…
- Mark S proposes a way to avoid conflicts of interest on the Community Council in future…
- Try out Unity 8 in a container…
- Reddit discussion about using Ubuntu Phone as sole phone…
- Win a Meizu MX4 if you’re a developer with a track record…deadline 1st July…
- Flavour developers needed for milestone prep…
