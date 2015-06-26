S08E16 – The Hottie & the Nottie

It’s Episode Sixteen of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, and Martin Wimpress are all together again and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We review some Entroware hardware; the Proteus gaming laptop and the Aura NUC.
- We go over your feedback.
- We have a command line love from occasional guest presenter Anton Piatek: liquidprompt
- We chat about broken laptop updates (Chrome did a dodgy update that’s now fixed and, separately, don’t install both OpenOffice.org and LibreOffice and the Launcher integration plugin and install updates and…stuff…), broken laptop hardware (Mark got his soldering iron out), trying out retropie and stormfinch, and releasing Ubuntu MATE 1.10.
