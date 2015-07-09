S08E18 – Mitchell

It’s Episode Eighteen of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, and Martin Wimpress are all together again and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We review some hardware: the Pebble watch and some early thoughts on two Ubuntu phones, the BQ E5 and the Meizu MX4.
- We chat about the Tab Suspender extension in Chrome, playing Borderlands 2 on Linux, and playing with the new Ubuntu phones.
