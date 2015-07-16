S08E19 – The Creeping Terror

16th July 2015 Laura 2 Comments

It’s Episode Nineteen of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, and Martin Wimpress are together with guest presenter Joe Ressington and speaking to your brain.

2 Comments » for S08E19 – The Creeping Terror
  1. nadrimajstor says:
    17th July 2015 at 00:32

    Fine folks of ubuntupodcast,
    I can’t quite pinpoint is it the weather or is it the Joe’s presence? Or maybe it is the Popey’s absence? It well might be the marvelous work of new soundboard technician or the UK’s prime minister borderline madness propositions? I don’t know. It doesn’t matter. I’m still laughing hard. Thank you.

  2. Nebucatnetzer says:
    18th July 2015 at 13:09

    A little follow up about the tab reloading problem on mobile phones.
    In one of the podcasts I’m listening to (I think it was LinuxVoice) someone mentioned a plugin called tab suspender for Chrome and Firefox.
    It puts tabs, which aren’t actively used atm, to sleep after a certain period of time to save battery life.
    When you then go to one of those tabs you have to reload the page to be able to view it.
    Since mobile devices are much more focused on saving battery life and resources, I can imagine that something like this is implemented by default.

