S08E19 – The Creeping Terror

It’s Episode Nineteen of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, and Martin Wimpress are together with guest presenter Joe Ressington and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We look at what’s been going on in the news:
- BBC Micro Bit computer’s final design revealed…
- Hacking Team hacked, attackers claim 400GB in dumped data…
- WhatsApp faces UK ban within weeks…
- Oracle VirtualBox 5.0 now available…
- Microsoft becomes first 2015 Gold contributor to openBSD Foundation
- 95% of Google privacy requests are from citizens – not criminals, politicians and public figures
- Valve has contributed a patch to Linux kernel 4.2 which fixes the LEDs on Wireless Xbox controllers
We also take a look at what’s been going on in the community:
- Pi Wars – 5th December – Cambridge Computer Laboratory (William Gates Building)
- Ubucontest – 16th July to 18th September 2015
- Intel Compute stick is soon to be available with Ubuntu preinstalled
Fine folks of ubuntupodcast,
I can’t quite pinpoint is it the weather or is it the Joe’s presence? Or maybe it is the Popey’s absence? It well might be the marvelous work of new soundboard technician or the UK’s prime minister borderline madness propositions? I don’t know. It doesn’t matter. I’m still laughing hard. Thank you.
A little follow up about the tab reloading problem on mobile phones.
In one of the podcasts I’m listening to (I think it was LinuxVoice) someone mentioned a plugin called tab suspender for Chrome and Firefox.
It puts tabs, which aren’t actively used atm, to sleep after a certain period of time to save battery life.
When you then go to one of those tabs you have to reload the page to be able to view it.
Since mobile devices are much more focused on saving battery life and resources, I can imagine that something like this is implemented by default.