S08E20 – Who’s Your Caddy?

It’s Episode Twenty of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, and Martin Wimpress are together with guest presenter Joe Ressington and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss Google Cardboard.

We go over your feedback.

We have a GUI love, LauncherFolders sent in by Rich. T.

We chat about all the podcasts Joe presents on: Linux Luddites, mintCast, and JoeRess podcast. We also chat about Windows 8.1, Garmin 220 sports watch, and the MATE 1.10 release.

That’s all for this week, please send your comments and suggestions to: [email protected]

Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode

Follow us on Twitter

Find our Facebook Fan Page

Follow us on Google+