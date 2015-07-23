S08E20 – Who’s Your Caddy?

23rd July 2015 Laura 3 Comments

It’s Episode Twenty of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, and Martin Wimpress are together with guest presenter Joe Ressington and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

3 Comments » for S08E20 – Who’s Your Caddy?
  1. jezra says:
    29th July 2015 at 19:53

    If there is a problem with copy/paste between ‘webapps’, why not just remove the webapps and use the browser instead?

    Sure, you’d lose the wonderful “swipe to switch webpage” ability and you’d have to use the clunky tab management, but you should be able to copy/paste at will.

  2. kreetrapper says:
    30th July 2015 at 09:44

    In this show you mention that you talked about password managers in a previous episode. I wanted to listen to that again but going through the show descriptions on the web page I couldn’t figure out which episode that was. Can someone point me to that, please?

  3. Rich.T. says:
    1st August 2015 at 19:44

    Gooey Luuurve.

    I just thought that I’d post my email to the team here:

    Hi gang.

    First of all, thanks for continuing to put out a great podcast, which I listen to religiously every week.
    Unlike a lot of people, it seems; I have been using Ubuntu with Unity on my main desktop computer (as well as on an HTPC connected to my main TV) for years now, with no real complaints except for the inherent limitations of the Unity Launcher (sidebar). It gets very cluttered very quickly if, like me, you like to keep lots of shortcuts close at hand.

    Today, I stumbled onto a neat method of introducing Android/IOS style “App Drawers” to the Launcher.
    It’s called LauncherFolders (by Anton Sukhovatkin) and can be found at http://unity-folders.exceptionfound.com/ . To install this very useful tool, simply:

    sudo add-apt-repository ppa:asukhovatkin/unity-launcher-folders

    If you live on the bleeding edge, then go into “Software & Updates -> Other Software” and change the distro name.

    Then:

    sudo apt-get update
    sudo apt-get install unity-launcher-folders

    Launch the application from the HUD (it has a bright yellow Tux icon) and then you can start adding some nice, tidy app drawers to your Launcher. Also, if you want to add some app drawers to the desktop, simply copy them from your ~/.local/share/applications folder and you’re in business!

    Screenshot

    Other interesting GUI thingies:

    My-Weather-Indicator:
    http://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2014/10/install-weather-indicator-ubuntu-14-10
    https://launchpad.net/my-weather-indicator
    http://www.atareao.es/
    http://www.atareao.es/tag/my-weather-indicator/

    sudo add-apt-repository ppa:atareao/atareao
    sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install my-weather-indicator

    LinConnect Android Notifier:

    http://linuxluddites.com/shows/episode-32/
    https://github.com/hauckwill/linconnect-server

    wget –quiet https://raw.github.com/hauckwill/linconnect-server/master/LinConnectServer/install.sh; chmod +x install.sh; ./install.sh

    Recent Notifications Panel Indicator:

    http://ubuntuhandbook.org/index.php/2013/09/view-notification-history-ubuntu-1304/
    https://launchpad.net/recent-notifications

    sudo add-apt-repository ppa:jconti/recent-notifications
    sudo apt-get update; sudo apt-get install indicator-notifications
    Go to Software Sources and change distribution name if you have to.
    (To ‘trusty’)
    Check Launchpad page to make sure.

    Telegram Desktop App:

    http://www.webupd8.org/2015/01/install-official-telegram-desktop-app.html

    http://atareao.es/
    http://www.atareao.es/tag/telegram/
    https://launchpad.net/~atareao/+archive/ubuntu/telegram
    sudo add-apt-repository ppa:atareao/telegram
    sudo apt-get update
    sudo apt-get install telegram

    Tor Browser Launcher:

    https://micahflee.com/torbrowser-launcher/
    https://github.com/micahflee/torbrowser-launcher

    sudo add-apt-repository ppa:micahflee/ppa
    sudo apt-get update
    sudo apt-get install torbrowser-launcher

    How To: µTorrent Server – Forum Post:

    http://ubuntuforums.org/showthread.php?t=2253391

    Unity Remote Control for an HTPC (tested and working on Vivid):

    http://ubuntuforums.org/showthread.php?t=2134297&p=12654836#post12654836

    I have also attached a how-to for get_iplayer, just in case you’re interested. 🙂

    Hope these are helpful.
    Rich.

    How To: get_iplayer Web PVR Manager 2.90.txt

    http://www.infradead.org/get_iplayer/html/get_iplayer.html
    https://launchpad.net/~jon-hedgerows/+archive/ubuntu/get-iplayer
    https://github.com/dinkypumpkin/get_iplayer/wiki/ubuntu

    To install:
    sudo apt-add-repository ppa:jon-hedgerows/get-iplayer
    sudo apt-get update
    sudo apt-get install get-iplayer

    To test:
    get-iplayer
    get_iplayer_web_pvr

    Browse to: http://127.0.0.1:1935/

    How To Start get_iplayer Web PVR Manager as a Service:

    Create an init script:

    sudo vim /etc/init/get_iplayer_web_pvr.conf
    #/etc/init/get_iplayer_web_pvr.conf
    description “get_iplayer Web PVR Manager”
    author “Rich.T.”
    # Start the service after everything loaded
    start on (local-filesystems and started dbus and stopped udevtrigger)
    stop on runlevel [016]
    # Automatically restart service
    respawn
    respawn limit 99 5
    script

    # Run get_iplayer_web_pvr
    su richard -c “get_iplayer_web_pvr > /dev/null 2>&1”
    end script

    To test it:

    Restart your computer and test it in your browser!

    How To Create a Desktop / Unity Launcher Shortcut for Starting and Stopping get_iplayer Web PVR Manager:

    If you are on a desktop PC and don’t want get_iplayer_web_pvr running as a background task, but instead
    want to use it like a desktop application, follow these instructions:
    (Note: (Double-)Click the icon once to start get_iplayer_web_pvr and a second time to shut it down.)

    Firstly, create a folder for your files:

    sudo mkdir /opt/get_iplayer_web_pvr/

    Give your user permissions to the folder:

    sudo chown richard:richard /opt/get_iplayer_web_pvr/

    Navigate to the directory:

    cd /opt/get_iplayer_web_pvr/

    Next, download the icon called “getiplayer.jpg” to the folder “/opt/get_iplayer_web_pvr/”. This will give you both a pretty icon and a professional looking desktop notification.

    wget http://www.infradead.org/get_iplayer/html/getiplayer.jpg

    Now create a startup/notifier script for get_iplayer_web_pvr in the same folder:

    vim /opt/get_iplayer_web_pvr/get_iplayer_web_pvr.sh

    #!/bin/sh

    if pidof -x get_iplayer_web_pvr > /dev/null 2>&1
    then
    zenity –question \
    –no-wrap \
    –title=”get_iplayer Web PVR Manager” \
    –window-icon=”/opt/get_iplayer_web_pvr/getiplayer.jpg” \
    –text=”Are you sure you want to shut down get_iplayer Web PVR Manager?\n\nPlease ensure that all tasks have completed before confirming.\n\nThank You. ☺
    case $? in
    0) killall get_iplayer_web_pvr
    while [ “$(pidof -x get_iplayer_web_pvr)” ]; do
    sleep 1
    done
    killall notify-osd
    notify-send -i /opt/get_iplayer_web_pvr/getiplayer.jpg ‘get_iplayer Web PVR Manager’ ‘Now Shut Down.’ &
    exit 0
    ;;
    1) exit 0
    ;;
    esac
    else
    killall notify-osd
    cd /home/richard/Get_iPlayer # This is essential if you want the files to go to the right folder.
    notify-send -i /opt/get_iplayer_web_pvr/getiplayer.jpg ‘get_iplayer Web PVR Manager’ ‘Now Starting and Launching Browser.’ &
    xterm -e get_iplayer_web_pvr -o /home/richard/Get_iPlayer > /dev/null 2>&1 &
    while [ -z “$(pidof -x get_iplayer_web_pvr)” ]; do
    sleep 1
    done
    xdg-open http://localhost:1935 &
    exit 0
    fi

    killall notify-osd
    notify-send -i /opt/get_iplayer_web_pvr/getiplayer.jpg ‘get_iplayer Web PVR Manager’ ‘Error’ &

    exit 1

    Make the script executable:

    chmod a+x /opt/get_iplayer_web_pvr/get_iplayer_web_pvr.sh

    Now create a .desktop file for the shortcut:

    vim /home/richard/.local/share/applications/get_iplayer_web_pvr.desktop
    [Desktop Entry]
    Encoding=UTF-8
    Version=1.0
    Type=Application
    Name=get_iPlayer Web PVR Manager
    Icon=/opt/get_iplayer_web_pvr/getiplayer.jpg
    Path=/opt/get_iplayer_web_pvr/
    Exec=/opt/get_iplayer_web_pvr/get_iplayer_web_pvr.sh
    StartupNotify=false
    StartupWMClass=get_iplayer_web_pvr
    OnlyShowIn=Unity;
    X-UnityGenerated=true

    Make the shortcut executable:

    chmod a+x /home/richard/.local/share/applications/get_iplayer_web_pvr.desktop

    Done! The shortcut should now be accessable through the Menu/HUD and pinnable to the Launcher.

