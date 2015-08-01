S08E21 – United Passions

1st August 2015 Laura 6 Comments

It’s Episode Twenty-one of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope are all together again!

In this week’s show:

We look at what’s been going on in the news:

We also take a look at what’s been going on in the community:

6 Comments » for S08E21 – United Passions
  1. Nige says:
    4th August 2015 at 13:13

    If the issue with ripping audio CDs is based on the legalities of format shifting then this throws up an interesting scenario. A lot of CDs display their contents as a list of .wav files on Linux. You can copy those .wav files from the CD and play them on nearly any device as long as you have plenty of storage space.

    Result – a ripped CD but no change of format. As was agreed on the show, the law is a nonsense.

    • David King says:
      11th August 2015 at 18:59

      I heard somewhere that in the USA under Digital Millenium Copyright Act, that copying DVDs and CDs to your computer is perfectly legitimate now.

  2. pixelatedpete says:
    4th August 2015 at 19:29

    “…not consumer ready…”, “…it ain’t ready…” jars a bit with “Ubuntu Phone has been designed with obsessive attention to detail” from the glossy marketing at the Ubuntu phone site. I got nervous when you said the Kubuntu Plasma Mobile stuff had a nice Web site too… 🙂

  3. David King says:
    11th August 2015 at 18:57

    In regards to Flash and using Amazon Prime videos, one of you mentioned it worked okay. I currently cannot get it to work on Ubuntu on my PC (14.04 Ubuntu Studio) but it worked okay on a friend’s laptop running Linux Mint 13. I have also managed to get it working on OpenELEC Kodi on Raspberry Pi.
    So what might I need to do to get it working on my Ubuntu desktop? I have tried Firefox and Chromium. I have Flash installed and allowed. I also installed Pipelight (Linux version of Silverlight).

  4. David King says:
    11th August 2015 at 18:58

    And I allowed scripts on Amazon in Firefox (have NoScript installed).

