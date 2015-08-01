S08E21 – United Passions

It’s Episode Twenty-one of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope are all together again!
In this week’s show:
We look at what’s been going on in the news:
- Ripping CDs and movies for personal use is once again illegal in UK
- Filmmakers fighting “Happy Birthday” copyright find a 1927 version of the “Happy Birthday” lyrics, predating Warner/Chappell’s 1935 copyright by eight years.
- The Debian GNU/Linux Project has dropped support for the Sparc architecture, effective immediately.
- Ubuntu Phone review from Engadget: “years in the making, but still not consumer-ready”
- The Kubuntu project has published reference images of Plasma Mobile, a new mobile platform based on Ubuntu mobile and KDE technologies
- Is it time to remove Adobe Flash from your Linux computer?
We also take a look at what’s been going on in the community:
- London PodCrawl 2015 – 12th September, 12pm – London, UK
- Ubuntu 14.10 is now no longer supported – upgrade!
- The latest OTA Update for Ubuntu phones brings shell rotation (the display rotates with the phone) and fixes battery life…
- The Ubuntu Software Center is going to be removed from future versions of Ubuntu MATE, in favour of something better (not synaptic)…
If the issue with ripping audio CDs is based on the legalities of format shifting then this throws up an interesting scenario. A lot of CDs display their contents as a list of .wav files on Linux. You can copy those .wav files from the CD and play them on nearly any device as long as you have plenty of storage space.
Result – a ripped CD but no change of format. As was agreed on the show, the law is a nonsense.
I heard somewhere that in the USA under Digital Millenium Copyright Act, that copying DVDs and CDs to your computer is perfectly legitimate now.
“…not consumer ready…”, “…it ain’t ready…” jars a bit with “Ubuntu Phone has been designed with obsessive attention to detail” from the glossy marketing at the Ubuntu phone site. I got nervous when you said the Kubuntu Plasma Mobile stuff had a nice Web site too… 🙂
In regards to Flash and using Amazon Prime videos, one of you mentioned it worked okay. I currently cannot get it to work on Ubuntu on my PC (14.04 Ubuntu Studio) but it worked okay on a friend’s laptop running Linux Mint 13. I have also managed to get it working on OpenELEC Kodi on Raspberry Pi.
So what might I need to do to get it working on my Ubuntu desktop? I have tried Firefox and Chromium. I have Flash installed and allowed. I also installed Pipelight (Linux version of Silverlight).
And I allowed scripts on Amazon in Firefox (have NoScript installed).