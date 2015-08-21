S08E24 – Epic Movie

It’s Episode Twenty-four of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope are back with Stuart Langridge!

In this week’s show:

We chat about why Laura doesn’t like webapps on the Ubuntu Phone and we get a more qualified view from app developer Stuart.

We go over your feedback, including Ubuntu Phone notes from Pete Cliff.

We have a command line love, Comcast from Jorge Castro.

We chat about getting a Picade, playing with Jasper, and controlling a Nexus 6 with Pebble Time whilst listening to podcasts on the move.

