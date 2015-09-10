S08E27 – A Fox’s Tale

It’s Episode Twenty-seven of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson is back with Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope!
In this week’s show:
We look at what’s been going on in the news:
- There’s an experimental build of Unity Editor for Linux!
- Microsoft, Google, Mozilla, Cisco, Intel, Netflix, and Amazon have launched a new consortium, the Alliance for Open Media
- Mycroft, open source’s answer to Google Now and Amazon Echo, has reached its funding goal on Kickstarter.
- Mozilla is beginning to preview its iOS Firefox browser, with a roll out for testing in New Zealand.
- The Eagerly Awaited Raspberry Pi Display has gone on sale
- America’s broadband watchdog is suffering a backlash over plans to control software updates to Wi-Fi routers, smartphones, and even laptops.
- Oracle appears to be making redundancies in the ranks of its Java evangelists team.
We also take a look at what’s been going on in the community:
- Fork of the open-sourced Ubuntu One filesync code
- The Next Generation SDK
- Bringing Glucosio to Ubuntu Phone will help meet their goal of reaching as many people as possible with tools to help improve diabetes outcomes
- A free, libre and open-source webcomic…
There are even events:
It is worth mentioning that Pepper&Carrot webcomic is created by David Revoy (hint: Blender Foundation’s short movies) where (probably) the most important thing (beside comic being CC BY 4.0) is the fact that his projects are accompanied by extensive blog posts and video tutorials on how-to-make-one-yourself (using only FLOSS tooling).
BTW, http://www.davidrevoy.com/article193/guide-building-krita-on-linux-for-cats is hilarious.