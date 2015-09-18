S08E28 – Warrior of the Lost World

18th September 2015

It’s Episode Twenty-eight of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson is back with Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope!

In this week’s show:

  • We chat about backing up and reinstalling applications on different devices. We mention Aptik and Timeshift and Mackup.
  • We go over your feedback, including…
  • We have a command line love, from Nathanael Olander: Use screen -s ttyname to make using screen easier, :sessionname ttyname if you forget initially, screen -r tty if you have an attached tty that isn’t actually in use that you need to use. Though we mention byobu too…
  • We chat about how to re-enable GPU acceleration in Chrome, learning Java again, moving /boot and / partitions to somewhere else, and Open Media Vault for Network Attached Storage (NAS).

3 Comments » for S08E28 – Warrior of the Lost World
  1. Enrique says:
    22nd September 2015 at 03:38

    Sorry for getting Martin Wimpress into trouble. I didn’t realize he was trying to go so many episodes without mentioning Ubuntu Mate.

    Reply
  2. Will says:
    25th September 2015 at 19:41

    I use GNU Stow and git for versioned config files.

    Reply
  3. David says:
    8th October 2015 at 18:43

    You mentioned backups, I use grsync to back up a lot of files to an external hard drive. I also save my most important files into Dropbox, as well as saving them onto a USB flash drive, and onto my netbook, so I have multiple backups of my most important files.
    This is fairly quick and easy to do, although I shall also look into some of the things mentioned in this show.

    Reply

