S08E28 – Warrior of the Lost World

It’s Episode Twenty-eight of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson is back with Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope!
In this week’s show:
- We chat about backing up and reinstalling applications on different devices. We mention Aptik and Timeshift and Mackup.
- We go over your feedback, including…
- If you fancy resurrecting transcriptions of the podcast, take a look at the wiki.
- Get the latest Terminator (not the film); find out more.
- The Unload Tab.
- We have a command line love, from Nathanael Olander: Use
screen -s ttynameto make using screen easier,
:sessionname ttynameif you forget initially,
screen -r ttyif you have an attached tty that isn’t actually in use that you need to use. Though we mention byobu too…
- We chat about how to re-enable GPU acceleration in Chrome, learning Java again, moving
/bootand
/partitions to somewhere else, and Open Media Vault for Network Attached Storage (NAS).
Sorry for getting Martin Wimpress into trouble. I didn’t realize he was trying to go so many episodes without mentioning Ubuntu Mate.
I use GNU Stow and git for versioned config files.
You mentioned backups, I use grsync to back up a lot of files to an external hard drive. I also save my most important files into Dropbox, as well as saving them onto a USB flash drive, and onto my netbook, so I have multiple backups of my most important files.
This is fairly quick and easy to do, although I shall also look into some of the things mentioned in this show.