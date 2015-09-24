S08E29 – Car 54, Where Are You?

It’s Episode Twenty-nine of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! With Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope!
In this week’s show:
We look at what’s been going on in the news:
- Dell’s head of China told The Wall Street Journal that NeoKylin Linux is shipped on 42 percent of the PCs it sells into China.
- Let’s Encrypt are working towards general availability over the next couple of months and passed a major milestone by issuing its first certificate.
- Volkswagen shares have plunged more than 18% after US regulators found that some of its cars could manipulate official emissions tests
- IBM are releasing open source blockchain thingummy (and Imogen Heap’s music idea #longread
- Italy’s Ministry of Defense drop Microsoft Office in Favor of LibreOffice and adopt the Open Document Format (ODF).
- It was decided at this year’s DebConf to stop producing new CD ISOs/images for future Debian updates onward.
We also take a look at what’s been going on in the community:
- Big Bug Bonanza Ubuntu 16.04 LTS – call for participation
- Community Council call for nominations.
- Replacing the Startup Disk Creator – call for Python coders
- Ubuntu Developers discuss the future of Snappy Personal, Unity 8, Mir, Convergence
- UbuContest – send us your opinions on the entries
There are even events:
- DevRelCon – London, UK – 30th September
- Oggcamp returns! – Liverpool, UK – 31st October
