S08E30 – Gunday

2nd October 2015 Laura 1 Comment

It’s Episode Thirty of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! With Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope!

  • We chat about OggCamp 2015 with Les Pounder.
  • We go over your feedback.
  • We have a command line love, from Alan: sed -n '1p;$p'
  • We chat about developing cross-platform games in HTML5, the continuing saga of Mark’s laptop, building a kernel the Ubuntu Way, and getting a cheap Jolla phone.

  1. Ken Fallon says:
    20th October 2015 at 08:09

    Thanks for sed -n ‘1p;$p’. I have been looking for something to do this for ages. This will be used daily. Right up there with Ctrl+R on the list of useful command line tools.

    for i in $(seq 1 1000000);
    do
    echo “Thanks a $i”
    done

