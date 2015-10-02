S08E30 – Gunday

It’s Episode Thirty of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! With Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope!
In this week’s show:
- We chat about OggCamp 2015 with Les Pounder.
- We go over your feedback.
- We have a command line love, from Alan:
sed -n '1p;$p'
- We chat about developing cross-platform games in HTML5, the continuing saga of Mark’s laptop, building a kernel the Ubuntu Way, and getting a cheap Jolla phone.
Thanks for sed -n ‘1p;$p’. I have been looking for something to do this for ages. This will be used daily. Right up there with Ctrl+R on the list of useful command line tools.
for i in $(seq 1 1000000);
do
echo “Thanks a $i”
done