S08E30 – Gunday

It’s Episode Thirty of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! With Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope!

In this week’s show:

We chat about OggCamp 2015 with Les Pounder.

We go over your feedback.

We have a command line love, from Alan: sed -n '1p;$p'

We chat about developing cross-platform games in HTML5, the continuing saga of Mark’s laptop, building a kernel the Ubuntu Way, and getting a cheap Jolla phone.

