S08E31 – The Wild World of Batwoman

It’s Episode Thirty-one of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! With Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope!
In this week’s show:
We look at what’s been going on in the news:
- Edward Snowden has claimed that GCHQ are capable of monitoring mobile phones with a single text message…
- Nylas, a small software company based in San Fransico, had announced a new open source mail client called N1…
- Ars Technica has published a thorough (12 page) review of Android 6.0…
- Adblock sold to new owner who they refuse to name…
We also take a look at what’s been going on in the community:
- Firefox and Thunderbird crash reports are temporarily going to errors.ubuntu.com, instead of mozilla’s bug tracker…
- An introduction to LXD, the container lighter-visor…
- Winners announced of the community organised UbuCon contest…
- Intel Graphics Developer Sarah Sharp has published a blog post explaining her decision to leave the Linux Kernel community… (And an excellent follow-up post on what makes a good, welcoming community.)
There are even events:
- Oggcamp returns! – Liverpool, UK – 31st October – Get your talks prepared!!!
- Ubuntu Hackathon – Bangalore, India – 15th-16th October
Modem inside the mobile/smartphone is a whole computer in itself running closed proprietary software. It is fully operational without main CPU or phone’s OS. In many implementations it can read/change main memory content without OS assistance/knowledge and/or subvert kernel’s trusted operations. Here http://neo900.org/stuff/cccamp15/ccc2015talk/neo900-wpwrak_CCC2015.webm at 16:45 you can find Werner Almesberger’s quick explanation of what additional hardware they have to put in neo900 to alleviate this issue.
P.S. Technically you can have FLOSS modem implementation however it is next to impossible to receive “blessing” for selling/distributing/connecting those. It is almost universally true that mere act of connecting a non blessed modem to a network is punishable by low.
For ad blocking, I am using AdBlock Plus and UBlock Origin. Both work well.
UBlock Origin. Never heard of it before. Using it now. Thanks.