S08E31 – The Wild World of Batwoman

8th October 2015 Laura 3 Comments

It’s Episode Thirty-one of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! With Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

In this week’s show:

We look at what’s been going on in the news:

We also take a look at what’s been going on in the community:

There are even events:

That’s all for this week, please send your comments and suggestions to: [email protected]
Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode
Follow us on Twitter
Find our Facebook Fan Page
Follow us on Google+

3 Comments » for S08E31 – The Wild World of Batwoman
  1. nadrimajstor says:
    11th October 2015 at 13:56

    Modem inside the mobile/smartphone is a whole computer in itself running closed proprietary software. It is fully operational without main CPU or phone’s OS. In many implementations it can read/change main memory content without OS assistance/knowledge and/or subvert kernel’s trusted operations. Here http://neo900.org/stuff/cccamp15/ccc2015talk/neo900-wpwrak_CCC2015.webm at 16:45 you can find Werner Almesberger’s quick explanation of what additional hardware they have to put in neo900 to alleviate this issue.
    P.S. Technically you can have FLOSS modem implementation however it is next to impossible to receive “blessing” for selling/distributing/connecting those. It is almost universally true that mere act of connecting a non blessed modem to a network is punishable by low.

    Reply
  2. David says:
    12th October 2015 at 20:30

    For ad blocking, I am using AdBlock Plus and UBlock Origin. Both work well.

    Reply
  3. Ken Fallon says:
    20th October 2015 at 08:12

    UBlock Origin. Never heard of it before. Using it now. Thanks.

    Reply

Leave a Reply