S08E32 – United Passions

It’s Episode Thirty-two of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! With Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope!
In this week’s show:
- We share the (long) list of podcasts we listen to and why:
- The Talk Show
- ATP (Accidental Tech Podcast)
- Minute Earth
- Minute Physics
- Adam Buxton podcast
- Answer Me This
- Bad Voltage
- Floss Weekly
- Going Linux
- JoeRess Podcast
- Linux Action Show
- Linux unplugged
- Linux for the rest of us
- Linux Gamecast
- Linux Luddites
- Linux Voice
- mintCast
- simply Elementary
- Sunday Morning Linux Review
- #systemau
- The Pi Podcast
- Third World Linux
- TechSNAP
- Coder Radio
- Linux in the Ham Shack
- Everyday Linux
- Doctor Who Podcast
- HursleyFM
- More or Less
- Radio 4 Friday Night Comedy
- Comedy of the Week
- No such thing as a fish
- The Infinite Monkey Cage
- The Life Scientific
- Cory Doctorow
- We go over your feedback.
- We have a command line love, from Martin who switched to
hstrand wanted to migrate his Fish shell command history to
~/.bash_history. He used this command:
grep cmd ~/.config/fish/fish_history | cut -d' ' -f3- | sort -u >> ~/.bash_history
- We chat about going to (and presenting at) DevRelCon, using Kodi properly, judging the UbuContest, upgrading a MacBook Pro to OSX (don’t) and buying a Chromebook instead, getting glasses, ordering a Moto X Style, and getting the Ubuntu Podcast BattleBus prepped and dead-food-free for the Ubuntu Podcast OggCamp2015 Road Trip.
Karen Sandler and Bradley M. Kuhn have a “Free as in Freedom” podcast http://faif.us/cast/ Having in mind that main topics are legal an policy it is surprisingly not so boring (at least to me).
For a good tech podcast, I would recommend Security Now at http://www.twit.tv with Steve Gibson.
Hi All,
Dann Washko from the Linux Link Podcast (http://tllts.org/) maintains a list of current linux podcasts over at http://www.thelinuxlink.net/.
Hacker Public Radio also has an ongoing series of Podcast recommendations http://hackerpublicradio.org/series.php?id=75
If any of your listeners are interested in becoming a podcaster themselves, then they are more than welcome to record their own podcast recommendations and post it on Hacker Public Radio.
Ken.