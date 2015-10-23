S08E33 – Boggy Creek II: And the Legend Continues

23rd October 2015 Laura 4 Comments

It’s Episode Thirty-three of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! With Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope!

In this week’s show:

We look at what’s been going on in the news:

We also take a look at what’s been going on in the community:

There are even events:

  • Oggcamp returns! – Liverpool, UK – 31st October – Get your talks prepared!!!
    • Entroware are Platinum sponsors!!! Go buy your Ubuntu laptops, desktops, and servers from them. As well as helping pay for OggCamp, they’re donating a brand spanking new laptop to the OggCamp Raffle!
    • The Ubuntu community and Fedora are also very generously sponsoring OggCamp 2015.
    • Dan sends his apologies for the lack up updates on the website so far. Speaker announcements and schedule details are going up over the next few days. Also, it’s worth signing up on Eventbrite (it can be a free ticket; no money needed) because then you’ll get useful information updates by email.
      over the weekend He’s been inconveniently struck down by life but he’s hoping to make it to OggCamp.
  • Podcasters and listeners meetup – London, UK – 12th November

  1. Leixcon says:
    23rd October 2015 at 13:26

    I miss Tony’s gaming news. Would anyone be willing to continue this? I know it’ll be hard to match the same level of enthusiasm.

  2. rocket-dog says:
    25th October 2015 at 16:10

    This isn’t as nice to look as the old site. 🙁

    • Lexicon says:
      26th October 2015 at 12:57

      It’s utilitarian to the max! Which I quite like, as it happens.

      Anyway, after they switched over, they asked if anyone wanted to volunteer to work on the site. Perhaps you’d be interested.

  3. David says:
    26th October 2015 at 19:07

    Don’t forget Ubuntu Studio

