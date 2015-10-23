S08E33 – Boggy Creek II: And the Legend Continues

It’s Episode Thirty-three of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! With Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope!
In this week’s show:
We look at what’s been going on in the news:
- In recent days the have been reports that people’s systems are not merely downloading the Windows 10 installer but actually starting it up…
- Someone uploaded a malicious app to the Ubuntu Click store, that got past the automated testing…
- Chrome 46 will dump the “OK Google” extension because nobody actually uses it, although it will remain in ChromeOS/Chromebooks…
- Ubuntu Mobile OTA-7 released…
- Facebook will start sending notifications to people that it believes have had their accounts hacked by governments…
- The Free Software Foundation have announced the first version of criteria for evaluating services that host free software source code repositories for distribution and collaborative development…
- CIA Director’s personal email allegedly hacked
We also take a look at what’s been going on in the community:
- 11 years ago Ubuntu 4.10 was released
- Ubuntu 15.10 has been released along with Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu GNOME, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Xubuntu
- Mozilla has announced their plan to drop NPAPI support for everything but Flash at the end of 2016…
- A small book has been created to help others learn the BQ Aquaris E4.5…
- Find-a-Task is the Ubuntu community’s job board for volunteers…
- Richard Collins, product manager from Canonical, has blogged about the ‘path to convergence’
- Mark Shuttleworth has announced that the next release of Ubuntu will be named xenial xerus
There are even events:
- Oggcamp returns! – Liverpool, UK – 31st October – Get your talks prepared!!!
- Entroware are Platinum sponsors!!! Go buy your Ubuntu laptops, desktops, and servers from them. As well as helping pay for OggCamp, they’re donating a brand spanking new laptop to the OggCamp Raffle!
- The Ubuntu community and Fedora are also very generously sponsoring OggCamp 2015.
- Dan sends his apologies for the lack up updates on the website so far. Speaker announcements and schedule details are going up over the next few days. Also, it’s worth signing up on Eventbrite (it can be a free ticket; no money needed) because then you’ll get useful information updates by email.
over the weekend He’s been inconveniently struck down by life but he’s hoping to make it to OggCamp.
- Podcasters and listeners meetup – London, UK – 12th November
I miss Tony’s gaming news. Would anyone be willing to continue this? I know it’ll be hard to match the same level of enthusiasm.
This isn’t as nice to look as the old site. 🙁
It’s utilitarian to the max! Which I quite like, as it happens.
Anyway, after they switched over, they asked if anyone wanted to volunteer to work on the site. Perhaps you’d be interested.
Don’t forget Ubuntu Studio