S08E34 – Manos: The Hands of Fate

29th October 2015 Laura 4 Comments

It’s Episode Thirty-four of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! With Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week, please send your comments and suggestions to: [email protected]
Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode
Follow us on Twitter
Discuss us on Reddit
Find our Facebook Fan Page
Follow us on Google+

4 Comments » for S08E34 – Manos: The Hands of Fate
  1. nadrimajstor says:
    29th October 2015 at 14:35

    In bash one can use Alt+. to bring back last option(s).

    Reply
  2. Enrique says:
    30th October 2015 at 01:16

    Love your show. Though I didn’t understand when you guys (and yes Gals also) were talking about some sort of popper that you can put in the microwave instead of frying??? As we say here in the States: “We don’t have that there food in this here place.”

    I heard Martin and Alan (or should I say Mr. Wimpress and Mr. Pope) talking about Oggcamp on the Linux Unplugged. You guys were using the term: “riding shotgun” – now that’s something we understand in these here parts. –Enrique Southwest USA

    Reply
  3. GeorgeCh says:
    2nd November 2015 at 17:21

    I think i should suggest two podcasts i like. The first is called “the message”. It’s a small theatrical series funded by General Electric and it’s science fiction. The second one is StarTalk with Neil deGrass Tyson. Science podcast with interesting interviews.

    Reply

Leave a Reply