S08E35 – Going Overboard

It’s Episode Thirty-five of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! With Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope recording together, in-person, and face-to-face across a dining-room table in Liverpool!
In this week’s show:
We look at what’s been going on in the news:
- Official WhatsApp app is now on Firefox OS…
- European Parliament passed a resolution for European Union member states to “drop any criminal charges against Edward Snowden…”
- Theresa May says ‘contentious’ parts of web surveillance plan dropped
- Librarian of Congress renews and expands protections for fair uses
- GNU Hurd 0.7, GNU Mach 1.6, GNU MIG 1.6 released
- Twitch playing Pokémon was easy mode. Today, Twitch viewers have been invited to do something altogether more challenging: install Arch Linux.
We also take a look at what’s been going on in the community:
There are even events:
- Podcasters and listeners meetup – London, UK – 12th November
- UbuCon Summit – 21st to 22nd of January 2016 – Pasadena, CA
Following your comments on Theresa May’s bill this may be of interest. As always the small print and legalese hide unpleasant surprises. Enjoyed the podcast for the last two years btw, keep up the good work.
http://www.theregister.co.uk/2015/11/04/ukgov_request_filter_in_snooping_bill/
Do you remember the story of “…GCHQ are capable of monitoring mobile phones with a single text message…”? Apparently in the latest PWN2OWN Mobile two security researchers using “fake” base station patched the software of the baseband processor on a brand new Samsung S6 Edge and rerouted the calls https://plus.google.com/u/0/103470457057356043365/posts/D7sgXinCZwi
(phone as paying platform what a brilliant idea, what could possibly go wrong)