S08E38 – Santa with Muscles

It’s Episode Thirty-eight of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! With Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope recording as normal over the internets which are suffering slightly from the storms outside…

In this week’s show:

We talk about Laura’s recent experience 3D printing Christmas tree-shaped Christmas tree decorations:

The 'design' I did in OpenSCAD last night. Just learning how it works so far. pic.twitter.com/lb0fXHNW4k — Laura Cowen (@lauracowen) November 5, 2015

So, I made a thing. In 3D. It'll be a xmas decoration. Designed in OpenSCAD. @andysc printed this am.#TheFuture pic.twitter.com/P8WYGFtfUc — Laura Cowen (@lauracowen) November 5, 2015

So I made my xmas tree hollow (and stuck a hole in it to check it). Learning some maths here. #openscad pic.twitter.com/09bDb9KGOr — Laura Cowen (@lauracowen) November 9, 2015

We chat about buying yet another new phone, playing Bandit, and watching Mr Robot.

We go over your feedback.

That’s all for this week, please send your comments and suggestions to:

[email protected]

Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Google+

Discuss us on Reddit