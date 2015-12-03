S08E39 – Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag

It’s Episode Thirty Nine of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Nick B and Martin Wimpress and are connected and speaking to your brain.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
In this week’s show we are joined by guest presenter Nick B from #systemau podcast.
We look at what’s been going on in the news:
- Security researcher Joe Nord has discovered Dell has inadvertently shipped laptops to customers contaning a self-signed root certificate installed and its private key.
- The UK Internet Service Provider’s Association (ISPA) met with the Home Office outlining concerns with the Draft Invesigatory Powers Bill
- Mozilla has released “Firefox OS 2.5 Developer Preview”, including an Android App that allows you to try out FirefoxOS without flashing your device.
- Mozilla is seeking a new home for Thunderbird as it focuses on Firefox.
- The Rasperry Pi Foundation announced the Pi Zero, a smaller, cheaper Rasperry Pi.
- Sean Beaupre discovered and documented a vulnerability that affects all Snapdragon 805 devices, such as the Motorola Droid Turbo/MAXX, Motorola Nexus 6, and Samsung Galaxy Note 4.
We also take a look at what’s been going on in the Ubuntu community:
- Didier Roche proposes more languages to be baked into the live CD by default
- New community council elected
There are even events:
- 10th Egham Raspberry Jam – Gamification – Sunday 17 January 2016, 14:00 to 17:00 (GMT) – Gartner, Surrey
- SCaLE 14x – January 21-24, 2016 – Pasadena Convention Center, California (including UbuCon Summit – 21st to 22nd)
- FOSDEM 2016 – 30 Jan 2016 to 31 Jan 2016 – Brussels, Belgium
- LinuxConf AU 2016 – Geelong, Victoria, Australia in 2016, between 1st-5th February 2016 at Deakin University’s Waterfront Campus.
- DevConf.cz 2016 – February 5th – 7th 2016 – Brno, Czech Republic
That’s all for this week, please send your comments and suggestions to:
- [email protected]
- Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Facebook
- Follow us on Google+
- Discuss us on Reddit
Leave a Reply