S08E39 – Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag

It’s Episode Thirty Nine of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Nick B and Martin Wimpress and are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show we are joined by guest presenter Nick B from #systemau podcast.

We look at what’s been going on in the news:

We also take a look at what’s been going on in the Ubuntu community:

There are even events:

That’s all for this week, please send your comments and suggestions to:

[email protected]

Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Google+

Discuss us on Reddit