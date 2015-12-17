S08E41 – Santa with Muscles

It’s Episode Forty-one of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress and are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show…
We look at what’s been going on in the news:
- Let’s Encrypt has entered public beta… (And if you’re interested, there’s an open source tool to monitor the expiration of certificates.)
- Mozilla will stop developing and selling Firefox OS smartphones…
- ownCloud have established a community project with Western Digital to bring self hosted cloud Storage to home users…
- The Linux HomeFront project have a Linux and Open Source ‘Man of The Year 2015’ poll…
- Jim Killock, Executive Director of the Open Rights Group, has launched an Indiegogo crowd funding campaign against mass surveillance in the UK…
- Mozilla Firefox 43.0 brings the long-anticipated integration of GTK+ 3…
We also take a look at what’s been going on in the Ubuntu community:
- Ubuntu Online Search in Unity Dash switched off by default in 16.04…
- Ubuntu Touch LibreOffice DocViewer has been finally released on Ubuntu Store…
- Pebble watch support for Ubuntu Touch is coming…
- Ubuntu Touch to Get FM Support for Aquaris E4.5 and E5 HD…
There are even events:
- 10th Egham Raspberry Jam – Gamification – Sunday 17 January 2016, 14:00 to 17:00 (GMT) – Gartner, Surrey
- SCaLE 14x – January 21-24, 2016 – Pasadena Convention Center, California (including UbuCon Summit – 21st to 22nd)
- FOSDEM 2016 – 30 Jan 2016 to 31 Jan 2016 – Brussels, Belgium
- LinuxConf AU 2016 – Geelong, Victoria, Australia in 2016, between 1st-5th February 2016 at Deakin University’s Waterfront Campus.
- DevConf.cz 2016 – February 5th – 7th 2016 – Brno, Czech Republic
