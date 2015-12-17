S08E41 – Santa with Muscles

It’s Episode Forty-one of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress and are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show…

We look at what’s been going on in the news:

We also take a look at what’s been going on in the Ubuntu community:

There are even events:

