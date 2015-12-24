S08E42 – Santa Claus Conquers the Martians

It’s Episode Forty-two of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show…

We installed a whole bunch of different Linux distros, went Go-Karting for Christmas, spoke at some conferences, did the San Francisco parkrun, and worked on the Ubuntu Pi Flavour Maker.

We look back at our 2015 predictions and make some new ones for 2016. Worlds Biggest Data Breaches Visualisation

We have a command line love for removing all metadata tag information from an image: exiftool -all= -overwrite_original foo.png

We go over your feedback.

Our 2016 Predictions

Laura

3D printing will become more accessible and mainstream.

IoT – infrastructure, scaling, security – back to 70s computing.

IoT – privacy issues will become more prominent in the development of IoT products.

Alan

There will be 10 commercial Ubuntu Touch devices by the end of 2016.

A large motor vehicle manufacturer will switch to using Ubuntu Snappy for their in-car system.

Edward Snowden will leave Russia.

Julian Assange will leave the Ecuadorian Embassy.

Mark

1 of the top 5 Linux distributions, according to Distrowatch.com, will have a desktop release with Wayland or Mir as the default display server. It won’t be well recieved due to missing features and/or poor driver support. Mint, Debian, Ubuntu, OpenSUSE, Fedora were the top 5 distros at the end of 2015.

The release of Ubuntu’s first converged device will be accompanied by significant mainstream marketing and media coverage, i.e. not just “tech news sites”.

A big game publisher with it’s own digital distribution platform (i.e. not Steam, someone like Blizzard with Battle.Net or EA with Origin) will release a Linux version of its client software.

Martin

Vulkan will be finalised and released. Linux drivers will be released for Intel IGPs (open source), NVIDIA (via proprietary drivers) and AMD (via proprietary drivers). SteamOS will include Vulkan support and, on equivalent hardware, will out perform Windows 10. Android will announce support for Vulkan but iOS will not.

Virtual Reality will continue to lack adoption. There will be no official VR headset products released for PlayStation 4, XBox One or Steam.

There will be at least 10 consumer products, not intended for makers and not manufactured by the Raspberry Pi Foundation, launched for sale in 2016 that use a Raspberry Pi (any model) at it’s heart.

That's all for this week. And that's it for Season Eight.

