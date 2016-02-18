S09E00 – Topical Solution

It’s Episode Zero of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
We’re back! And we’re going to be back every week starting Thursday 3rd March 2016!!
In this week’s show we give a quick run-down of all the news that happened while we were away…
- Debian founder Ian Murdock died at just 42 years old.
- A music track was copied to /dev/null 100 times a second to make a point.
- The Playstation 4 was hacked to run Linux.
- FirefoxOS on the phone was killed off.
- Alphabet, Google’s parent company, became the world’s most valuable company.
- Jolla closed the book on the tablet
- VTech decided to teach kids early-on that security is a nice-to-have.
- Everyone started encrypting with Let’s Encrypt
- Google, HP & Oracle joined RISC-V, to create an open source alternative to ARM & MIPS
- The Australian government recommended switching off 2-factor authentication while on holiday
- Ubuntu App Explorer started a wishlist of apps
- Firefox 43 was released but GTK3 was disabled
- Michael Larabel from www.phoronix.com felt “let down” by Linux and Open Source
- Intel unveiled five new Compute Sticks
- Amazon search will be disabled In Ubuntu 16.04
- After 3 years, OpenShot 2.0 finally hit beta
- Mozilla is killing its persona.org authentication system
- OpenDesktop.org was acquired by Blue Systems
- OpenSSH was struck by a new security vulnerability
- Coreboot was ported to the Librem 13 Laptop, without Purism
- Ubuntu Scope Showdown 2016 started
- Linux Foundation stopped letting individual members elect directors
- A massive ARM v6/v7 rework landed in Linux 4.5
- A new browser, called Brave, promised to defend users’ privacy by removing adverts and replacing them with other adverts
- The Xiaomi Linux laptop was announced to run… Windows 10
- Oracle deprecated the Java Web-browser plugin
- Linux games on Steam hit 1,900 titles
- Linux games on Steam fell to 1,899 as Batman: Arkham Knight got cancelled for Linux
- Privileged westerners called for ending 32-bit Ubuntu Desktop ISOs
- Jono Bacon was wrong again
- Ubuntu launched the ‘#Reinvent’ marketing campaign
- Running rm -rf / on any UEFI Linux distribution can brick your system
- Ubuntu developers released Snapcraft 2.1
- NetworkManager 1.2 Offers Tracking Protection
- Mozilla Pushed Firefox 45 into Beta
- Linux Mint Devs Showcased the First Two X-Apps
- ownCloud Mail App is coming for 9.0
- Iron.io created microcontainers based on Alpine Linux
- Docker Founders liked that last idea and hired an Alpine Linux Developer
- Ubuntu 15.04 support ended
- Canonical launched 2-in-1 Ubuntu tablet
- MaruOS gave you an independent Debian desktop from your smartphone
- Canonical will demo OnePlus & Sony devices running Ubuntu
- Google announced Android N will run on OpenJDK
