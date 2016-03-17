S09E03 – Arms Akimbo

It’s Episode Three of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss the news
- Microsoft is a Jekyll and Hyde figure within the Open Source world:
- Dell has launched it’s 5th generation Project Sputnik laptops running Ubuntu
- One million free TLS certificates have now been issued by Let’s Encrypt, three months since launch
- Ubuntu 16.04 is dropping AMD fglrx drivers
- Fedora Workstation working group decided they’re still not quite ready for Wayland
- Linaro have announced the rollout of an ARM-based developer cloud
- We discuss the community news and events:
- Help make GNOME Software, or just ‘Software’ beautiful
- Stéphane Graber says LXC, LXD and LXCFS 2.0 final releases are getting closer
- The Ubuntu Documentation write the longest email ever
- Ubuntu Touch is being ported to Sony Xperia T2 Ultra Android phones
- OggCamp 2016 announcement
- FOSS Talk Live – Saturday 6th August – London
- DjangoCon Europe – 30th March to 3rd April – Budapest, Hungary
- We discuss playing with Snappy on the Raspberry Pi, and watching long, old films for many hours at the Prince Charles Cinema.
- This weeks cover image is from Charles D P Miller.
