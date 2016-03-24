S09E04 – Master of Unrelated Science

It’s Episode Four of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
We’re still here!
In this week’s show:
- Laura interviews Catherine Jones, New Media Engineer at the Science Museum in London, about building interactive displays.
We discuss bringing an O2 Joggler back to life, and fixing bugs ready for the next beta of Ubuntu MATE.
We share a Command Line Lurve –
ps_mem:
A utility to accurately report the in core memory usage for a program. Available from the ps_mem GitHub.
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/pixelb/ps_mem/master/ps_mem.py
chmod +x ps_mem.py
- Get a memory usage report, with child processes aggregated under the parent:
sudo ./ps_mem.py
- When you need to split the child processes use
-s(for example, seeing what multiple Java applications use when running under a common servelet container such as Jetty or Tomcat):
sudo ./ps_mem.py -s
[-p PID,...]option allows filtering the results. To restrict output to the current
$USER:
sudo ps_mem -p $(pgrep -d, -u $USER)
- And we go over your feedback – thanks for sending it – please send more!
