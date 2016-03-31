S09E05 – Dark side of the Toon

It’s Episode Five of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
We’re here again!
In this week’s show:
- We discuss the news
- A tablet when you want it, a PC when you need it.
- Oracle wants Google to give them the money. All the money!
- VoCore, a coin-sized Linux computer with WiFi…
- The Studio Ghibli version of Toonz is Open Source…
- Red Hat becomes first $2b open-source company…
- Microsoft creates a teenage Nazi, then kills her…
- nVidia provides tentative Mir and Wayland support…
- Steam Controller CAD release…
- Azerbaijan cancels Daylight Saving Time…
- We discuss the community news:
- We now have a copy of the Ubuntu Community wiki…
- Check out uCaresystems – system updater, cleaner, and optimiser
- How to handle KDE not respecting YOUR distros requirements?
- Edubuntu’s future, 16.04 and beyond…
- UbuntuBSD: Ubuntu with the rock-solid stability and performance of the FreeBSD kernel…
- Ubuntu Budgie “remix”: Ubuntu spin of with Budgie desktop
- And some events:
- Maker Faire Vienna – 16-17 April 2016 – Akademie der bildenden Künste, Vienna, Austria
- Egham Raspberry Jam – Sunday 24 April 2016 – Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
- LinuxFest Northwest – 23-24 April 2016 – Bellingham, WA, USA
- FOSS Talk Live – Saturday 6 August 2016 – Kings Cross, London, United Kingdom
- We discuss playing with Snappy on the Raspberry Pi 3, and presenting on the Ambient Kettle project at a developer event in London (a shorter version of a previous talk).
- This weeks cover image is from Kyla Duhamel
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode
Leave a Reply