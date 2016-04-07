S09E06 – La Kik

It’s Episode Six of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
We’re still here!
In this week’s show:
- We discuss breaking the internet (in the removing-packages-from-npm sense):
- We discuss going to MoodleMoot and Debian SHA1 removal.
-
We share a Command Line Lurve –
glances:
Glances is a cross-platform curses-based system monitoring tool written in Python. A single view of everything including processes, memory, sensors, network, disk i/o, Docker containers, highlights warning and critical conditions and had plugins for manner of stuff. Available from
sudo apt-get install glances
- Just run in a terminal:
glances
- And we go over your feedback – thanks for sending it – please send more!
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode
How about listing time (minutes & seconds) for topics for those of us who do not have time to listen to whole program and would just like to go to topics of interest.
Glances also has a server mode so that you can connect to it from a remote computer, where glances is started in client mode.
The same kind of thing can also be done by glances in web mode, then any device (computer to mobile) can view it by going the the machine’s IP in a browser. This mode also exposes a web API, and I recently created a scope for the Ubuntu phone that queries this API and displays some of the data in the scope (although it still misses some features).
When I got to two thirds of the way through the podcast it looped back to the beginning.
For the kids learning programming, to have the quick on speed, I’ve tried this on a couple of school kids and they really liked it. My children 6 and 8 walked trough the course in no time.
https://studio.code.org/s/mc/stage/1/puzzle/1
More courses on https://code.org