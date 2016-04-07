S09E06 – La Kik

It’s Episode Six of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

We’re still here!

In this week’s show:

Glances is a cross-platform curses-based system monitoring tool written in Python. A single view of everything including processes, memory, sensors, network, disk i/o, Docker containers, highlights warning and critical conditions and had plugins for manner of stuff. Available from sudo apt-get install glances

Just run in a terminal:

glances

And we go over your feedback – thanks for sending it – please send more!

