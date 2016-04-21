S09E08 – Up the Creek Extreme

It’s Episode Eight of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
We’re still here!
In this week’s show:
- We discuss unbreaking an Ubuntu computer (e.g., ahem, by formatting the
/bootpartition of a running laptop) using
chroot.
- We discuss accelerating lots of bits of the Raspberry Pi.
-
We share a Command Line Lurve –
doctl
-
And we go over your feedback – thanks for sending it – please send more!
FixIT Leeds
FixIT Leeds is a non-profit social enterprise that finds cheap, innovative ways to get people on-line and share digital skills. They have a crowd funder to help them relocate.
Cat Detective and The Missing Money!
A short animated film using only Open Source software. Sent to the show and made by Dave Hingley.
- This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode
I’ve just listened to Ubuntu-podcast S09-E08 on my new BQ.Aquaris M10 – it works a treat. Thanks, and keep up the good work
I’ve just enjoyed s09e08 and following the discussion about rebooting a laptop only to find it doesn’t, I thought I’d mention the excellent qemu -snapshot feature. I’ve previously written an article about using it to test server bootability: https://www.pither.com/simon/blog/2015/01/21/testing-new-boot-configuration but the same idea would work on a local machine – something along the lines of (if using an x86_64 laptop):
sudo qemu-system-x86_64 -enable-kvm -m 512 -hda /dev/sda -snapshot -boot c
Thanks for the great podcast.
Interesting, my podcast player thinks this episode (from the ogg feed) is 34:01 long. Though it does play to the actual end that appears to be at 37:36.