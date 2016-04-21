S09E08 – Up the Creek Extreme

It’s Episode Eight of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

We discuss unbreaking an Ubuntu computer (e.g., ahem, by formatting the /boot partition of a running laptop) using chroot . Some help came from a similar problem found on StackExchange

partition of a running laptop) using . We discuss accelerating lots of bits of the Raspberry Pi.

We share a Command Line Lurve – doctl

FixIT Leeds

FixIT Leeds is a non-profit social enterprise that finds cheap, innovative ways to get people on-line and share digital skills. They have a crowd funder to help them relocate.

Cat Detective and The Missing Money!

A short animated film using only Open Source software. Sent to the show and made by Dave Hingley.

This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia

