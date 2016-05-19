S09E12 – Accordian Man

It’s Episode Twelve of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
We’re here again!
In this week’s show:
- We discuss the new bq M10 Ubuntu tablet and the reviews it’s had so far:
- http://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2016/05/bq-m10-ubuntu-tablet-review-crazy-slow
- https://linuxluddites.com/shows/episode-77/
- http://www.zdnet.com/product/bq-aquaris-m10-ubuntu-edition/
- https://shkspr.mobi/blog/2016/05/the-ubuntu-tablet-a-review-of-the-aquaris-m10-ubuntu-edition/
- http://www.techrepublic.com/article/magic-happens-with-the-ubuntu-tablet/
- http://www.trustedreviews.com/bq-aquaris-m10-ubuntu-edition-review
- http://www.dedoimedo.com/computers/ubuntu-tablet-aquaris-m10-review.html
- We also discuss going to Stratford-Upon-Avon and playing Star Horizon and GRID Autosport.
-
We share a Command Line Lurve (from dutchie on IRC) – bruteforce-luks. Given a LUKS-encrypted volume, such as you might get if you tick the
encrypt entire diskoption in the Ubuntu installer, it can attempt to recover the password.
-
And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
- This weeks cover image is taken from the Wikimedia.
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode
Thanks for the honest discussion of the Ubuntu touch stuff. Although it of course begs the question of why Canonical are doing things they are unable to do well.
Also, what is it with the split up shows? It really feels silly and anachronistic (in more than one way). Also the show would sometimes benefit from taking some more time to actually discus a topic in some more depth, which might happen more easily without it.
As for me, I like the length of the podcast. Anywho, I bought the bq m10 ubuntu tablet. As Martin said, the hardware is good. I like that it has a strong battery. BUT. . . the OS is lacking in so many ways. I tried using as a desktop by attaching mouse, keyboard and external drives – crashes almost all the time. I can browse the internet and view my gmail – any android tablet can do that and much, much more.
Another unnamed (LAS) linux podcast here in the States pointed to Pyra Computer. Here is a link: https://pyra-handheld.com/boards/pages/pyra/.
It would be great if Martin could do some magic with Ubuntu Martin and make this tablet more usable.
Oh, if you are at a party and want a conversation starter, you could mention: In Spanish maté means killed. People will either roll their eyes and walk away, or or you will be the talk of the party.
I preordered an m10 last month and got it two days ago. Even though I had seen some reviews I managed to be disappointed. When everyone are unhappy about the m10 it almost seems rude to join in and heap even more scorn on the hapless devs, but I trust Laura means it when she says “even the pointless and mean stuff makes us laugh!”.
So here are a few of my reactions.
Everything seems sluggish and unresponsive. I open gedit and there is no virtual keyboard. I connect a bluetooth mouse and the tablet crashes and restarts.
I start up Dekko and add my gmail account. At some point the program stops responding. Turns out an invisible modal confirmation window has popped up. I found it by swiping in from the right. Then the app doesn’t manage to read the inbox. I give up and want to quit Dekko but can’t. I could go on and on.
All these things will probably be fixed. But the worst thing in my mind is that I cannot apt-get install stuff. How can this be a replacement for a computer if we can’t even install a scripting language? And we can’t compile it from source since there is no compiler!
I guess it can only get better from here 🙂