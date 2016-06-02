S09E14 – El Sputniko

It’s Episode Fourteen of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

We’re here again but a man down!

In this week’s show:

We interview Barton George of the Dell Sputnik laptop project.

We also discuss using HipChat.

We share a Command Line Lurve – waybackpack. A Python way to access old websites archived on the WayBack Machine on Archive.org.

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it! Pyra Handheld Contribute to Ubuntu by testing SRUs

This weeks cover image is taken from http://ayay.co.uk/.

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode