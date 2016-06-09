S09E15 – Wotever Next?

It’s Episode Fifteen of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson is back with Alan Pope, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress and we’re all speaking to your brain.

We’re here again, all of us!

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode