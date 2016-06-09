S09E15 – Wotever Next?

It’s Episode Fifteen of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson is back with Alan Pope, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress and we’re all speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss the news
- Following his departure from OwnCloud, Inc. Frank Karlitschek has announced the formation of NextCloud
- IndieGoGo has announced a partnership with Arrow Electronics
- F1 2015 available on Steam for Linux & SteamOS
- Microsoft has stuck a patent deal with chinese manufacturer Xiaomi
- In a case remenisent of NPM’s “breaking the internet”, more online package services have caused problems for downstream projects
- Microsoft have revealed some information about how The Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) (LXSS) works. TL;DR It’s complicated.
- Mark Zuckerberg has had his password breached for his Twitter and Pinterest accounts
- We discuss the community news:
- Snapcraft 2.9 and snapd 2.0.5 released.
- A systemd developer has requested that tmux and similar projects add code to support systemd’s new way of handling detached processes.
- Instagram kill the Instagram scope for Ubuntu Phone.
- UbunTuTu – adb for Human Beings
- With wireless convergence on the PRO 5, Ubuntu Phone levels up
- QNAP selects snaps and Ubuntu to bring IOT apps to its NAS
- Confidence, Instinct, and Knowing When to Fight Back: An Interview with Canonical CEO Jane Silber
- And some events:
- Red Hat Summit – 28 June-1 July – San Francisco, CA, US
- Texas Linux Fest – 8-9 July – Austin, TX, US
- LinuxCon Japan – 13-15 July – Tokyo, Japan
- FOSS Talk Live – 6 August – London, UK
- UbuCon Europe – 18-20 November – Essen, Germany
- We discuss adding wireless network to marvin and hacking dinosaurs on the Isle of Wight.
- This weeks cover image comes from Wikimedia.
This is not releated to this particular episode, but one thing I really like about your podcast is the quality of the audio. I can’t listen to some podcasts because they have bad audio. You’ve taken care of an important part of a podcast, and it is a pleasure listening to your show. Your website is great too.