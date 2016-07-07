S09E19 – Perfectly Preserved Brain

It’s Episode Nineteen of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Alan Pope, Laura Cowen, and Martin Wimpress are here again.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss the news
- AMDGPU-PRO Driver for Linux® Released
- Mozilla has announced the first round of funding awarded to its “Mission Partners” as part of the Mozilla Open Source Support Scheme
- Software Heritage, an initiative seeking to collect, preserve and share publicly available software, launched last week.
- Lenovo ThinkPad System Management Mode arbitrary code execution 0day exploit
- Photo reveals even Zuckerberg tapes his webcam and microphone for privacy
- We discuss the community news:
- Shaping up universal snaps
- uNav offline maps
- Flatpak landed in the Ubuntu 16.10 archive
- Epson (and other) printer drivers are fixed in 16.04
- Release of Snapcraft 2.12
- Classic, apt-based Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Server on the rpi2!
- Host your own SNAP store!
- Dan Chapman, Dekko, developer has shared some screenshots of new, converged Dekko for the desktop
We mention some events:
- EuroPython 2016 – 17-24 July – Bilbao, Spain
- FOSS Talk Live – 6 August – London, UK
- Wuthering Bytes 2016 – 2-11 September – Hebden Bridge, W. Yorks, UK
UbuCon Europe – 18-20 November – Unperfekthaus, Essen, Germany
We discuss watching Star Trek on Netflix and going to Sweden and Denmark.
