S09E20 – Dad’s Old Bits

It’s Episode Twenty of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
We’re here again!
In this week’s show:
- We discuss the potential demise of 32-bit Ubuntu images.
-
We also discuss working from home because of car troubles and becoming an Ubuntu Member.
-
We share a Command Line Lurve,
gotty, which enables you to share your terminal as a web application.
-
And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
- This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode
my kids use 32 bit ubuntu, and i have some 32 bit mac minis running ubuntu server 32 bit as jenkins slaves at work for 32 bit builds of our software. Planning to upgrade and use kvm to virtualize 32 bit Linux builds. Intend to use 32 bit mac minis with Linux at home as router/dns/proxy etc.
I think its a little premature to be ditching 32 bit support as this is one of Linux selling points above other operating systems.
Am typing this on my Ubuntu tablet by the way.
Also where does this leave ubuntu mate on raspberry pi?
ARMv7 aarch32 is not affected.
cool many thanks
Thanks! I was wondering about this as well. I guess the pi falls under the “armhf” category here: https://help.ubuntu.com/16.04/installation-guide/i386/ch02s01.html
(My only point being that armhf is listed separately from i386. Looking at the repos used by Ubuntu Mate, I see that the pi does use armhf).
I agree with Dell Green. I have three 32bit rigs. On another point – is 16.04 safe to install. A person on a Linux podcast here in the States says that 16.04 has network and wifi glitches. Is this true? Or as you Brits say: Is this rubbish?
Which podcast and episode ???
I had lots of problems initially with 16.04 Ubuntu desktop, is seems to of settled down for me after various updates. On Ubuntu Server 16.04 I have just installed 10 instances each running kvm with a virtualized instance of Ubuntu server 16.04 on it (so 20 instance) as jenkins slaves, and I can say that its rock solid so far, (although I would expect the server version to be).
Thanks Dell Green for your observations. I will go ahead and update to 16.04