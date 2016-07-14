S09E20 – Dad’s Old Bits

It’s Episode Twenty of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

We’re here again!

In this week’s show:

We discuss the potential demise of 32-bit Ubuntu images.

We also discuss working from home because of car troubles and becoming an Ubuntu Member.

We share a Command Line Lurve, gotty , which enables you to share your terminal as a web application.

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it! appimage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Mg5_gxNXTo&t=5m38s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVVP77jC8Fc



This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.