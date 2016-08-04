S09E23 – German Sparkle Party

It’s Episode Twenty-three of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
We’re here again!
In this week’s show:
- We discuss the news:
- Former OwnCloud Inc. employee Carla Schroder has published the other side of the OwnCloud/Nextcloud fork story
- €1.2 million funding for Open Source projects in Germany
- UK tops the UN’s e-government survey but the service is having political problems
- Google has added YouTube to their HTTPS Transparency report
- Researchers at Princeton have shown that Web APIs allowing sites to access your battery status provide a new vector for uniquely identifying a device and you can see a demo here
- We discuss the community news:
- A consolidated YAML network configuration across Ubuntu announced
- Distrowatch comprehensively reviews the Meizu Pro 5 Ubuntu Edition
- Distro contributors and developers have written up their experiences of attending the recent Snappy Sprint in Heidelberg
- Another week, another Skype update for Linux
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 includes Biometric Authentication for Meizu PRO 5
- We mention some events:
- FOSS Talk Live – 6 August – London, UK
- Wuthering Bytes 2016 – 2-11 September – Hebden Bridge, W. Yorks, UK
- Barcamp Manchester – 24-25 September – CityLabs, Manchester, UK
- We discuss doing a bit of parkrun tourism and working to the sound of a dehumidifier.
-
This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode
It’s great to hear all the positive talk about the Meizu Pro 5, and
since my old Samsung Galaxy SII just died, I’m in the market for a new
phone.
Unfortunately the Pro 5 on http://www.ubuntu.com/phone/devices shows
“sold out”.
Does anyone know how long it is typically “sold out” before it becomes
available again, or is there another way to order the phone (in the
Czech Republic)?
Between Let’s Encrypt making it easy to get a certificate and Google and others developing the latest compression algorithms and other performance enhancements only for https (so https actually loads faster than http), I can’t see much reason to use http now.
There are still (probably a fairly small minority in 1st world countries but bigger in 3rd-world) devices that cannot do https securely, or sometimes, even at all.
The other side of secure web service use, as discussed on the show, is that the data in transit is only one part of the security/privacy challenge and your computer still needs to do a dns lookup to find the host’s IP address. Most of Joe Public sees the https padlock (or whatever) icon and thinks everything’s fine and dandy and isn’t getting as much protection as they think.