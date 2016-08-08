S09E23½ – Running Order of Laminated Majesty

8th August 2016 Samantha 1 Comment

It’s Episode Twenty-three ½ of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress and Joe Ressington are live and speaking to your brain.

We’re here again, but this time live from FOSS Talk!

In this week’s show:

  • We give out platefuls of biscuits.

  • We discuss the community news:

  • We discuss what gadget or technology can’t we live without and why?
    • And then we discuss what gadget or technology we thought we couldn’t live without but found that we could.
    • We also “enforce some fun” on the FOSS Talk audience and get their gadgets or technology they can’t live without.
  • We each pick our best command line lurves E-V-E-R!

  • This weeks cover image was taken by Clemency Cooper.

  Ubuntu Podcast S09E23½
    13th August 2016 at 15:19

    […] Ubuntu Podcast S09E23½ […]

