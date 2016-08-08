S09E23½ – Running Order of Laminated Majesty

It’s Episode Twenty-three ½ of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress and Joe Ressington are live and speaking to your brain.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
We’re here again, but this time live from FOSS Talk!
In this week’s show:
- We give out platefuls of biscuits.
-
We discuss the community news:
- We discuss what gadget or technology can’t we live without and why?
- And then we discuss what gadget or technology we thought we couldn’t live without but found that we could.
- We also “enforce some fun” on the FOSS Talk audience and get their gadgets or technology they can’t live without.
- We each pick our best command line lurves E-V-E-R!
-
This weeks cover image was taken by Clemency Cooper.
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode
[…] Ubuntu Podcast S09E23½ […]