S09E27 – Bit O’ Posh

It’s Episode Twenty-Seven of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss the news:
- The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee have decided once again that Fedora will use Wayland by default in the next release
- Microsoft have open sourced their PowerShell command line intepreter and released it for Linux and Mac OS
- Firefox 49 for Linux will let you watch Netflix and Amazon without plugins
- Google has confirmed their intention to penalise websites displaying those really annoying full-screen pop-over adverts
- Intel Joule board, targeted at Internet-of-Things and robotics, powered by Ubuntu Core
- Google is killing Chrome apps on Windows, Mac, and Linux
- Linux is 25 years old
- We discuss the community news:
- Canonical has become a Patron of KDE e.V.
- Canonical Robert Ancell has announced snapd-glib
- GNOME Weather (also available on Unity and MATE) has stopped working
- There is a new application to set up and configure Razer keyboards on Linux
- Turtl is an open source alternative to Evernote or other note-keeping apps
- Rae Shambrook from Canonical’s design team has published a report on user testing for Online status display
- Pasi Lallinaho from the Xubuntu team has published a WordPress theme for Ubuntu community websites
- Ubuntu 16.10 Wallpaper Contest is now open for entries
- …and so is the Ubuntu 16.10 Free Culture Showcase!
- Yakkety Yak Beta 1 Released for participating flavours
- We mention some events:
- Barcamp Manchester – 24-25 September – CityLabs, Manchester, UK
- Teletext and Digitiser Festival – 1 October – Cambridge, UK
- CLSx Europe – 16 October – London, UK
- Egham Raspberry Jam – 16 October – Staines-upon-Thames, UK
- mini-DebConf Cambridge – 10-13 November – Cambridge, UK
- UbuCon Europe – 18-20 November – Unperfekthaus, Essen, Germany
- We also discuss using Charles and going on holiday in the rain with no electricity.
Hopefully this comment finds its way to Martin…per the Razor keyboard patches, I would also recommend implementing the fix on mice with side back/forward buttons and having them fully functional with caja’s abilities. These are not expensive mice (starting at 30 quid even), and I’m honestly surprised at the amount of people using only 2 button mice.
Please test the pull request (https://github.com/mate-desktop/caja/pull/605 ) or implement the changes, the navigation in caja is really hampered by semi-unusable back/forward buttons. I use gThumb over the user image viewers in MATE, the scrolling function is perfect here — default scrolling scrolls between images (fastly, which is good) and “crtl+scroll” zooms in/out when focused on an image (the zoom function could be a bit finer but all’s well.) I bring up gThumb because here’s another instance where “back/forward” could be implemented on the mouse to browse images 1 at a time by pressing back or forward on the mouse. This was default behavior on windows (although scrolling through images is the superior method of browsing images.)………………..Thank you.
If you look into the GNOME Weather issue, you will find that NOAA had announced the end of life for the API in question over five years ago. Also, apparently the issue caused GNOME Weather not to work even for non-US users who did not use the NOAA data.
I am surprised that Martin thought Firefox took to long to add DRM to the Linux version. They added it for the Windows version a long time ago. I’m just glad Linux wasn’t totally forgotten. Do you have any sense of how much Mozilla values its non-Windows, non-MacOS user base?
@marxjohnson, your comment about Bash lacking data table support got me curious. I was able to find a solution to your example and found that with
sortyou can use the switch
-kto select a “column” in a file to sort by. For example,
cat name_age.txt | sort -k2 -n. See http://stackoverflow.com/a/34342089/388127 for more information. Does this satisfy your requirements?