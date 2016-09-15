S09E29 – Edward Snowden presents Disneyland

15th September 2016 Samantha 6 Comments

It’s Episode Twenty-Nine of Season-Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Alan Pope and Martin Wimpress (just about) are here again.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Most of us are here, but one of us is busy and another was cut off part way through!

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

6 Comments » for S09E29 – Edward Snowden presents Disneyland
  1. wololo says:
    16th September 2016 at 19:59

    That mouse-freezing thing might to be related to this bug .
    https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1322259

    Reply
  2. Daniel says:
    17th September 2016 at 11:11

    I don’t get the running gag reference to the “distribution that shall not be named”…can someone fill me in please?…my comments seem to get deleted for some reason. I’ve been meaning to ask Martin about the status of the mouse button pull requests on caja and why it’s taking so long to implement the mate weather report fix…

    Thank you for not deleting this comment.

    Reply
    • Bibbit says:
      21st September 2016 at 17:29

      The “in-joke” is about Ubuntu Mate which for several episodes Martin mercilessly plugged at every opportunity as it approached the apotheosis of “Official Flavour” status. He is now not allowed to talk about it. Supposedly.

      Reply
      • Daniel says:
        24th September 2016 at 02:58

        If it’s an official flavor then why is he barred from plugging it? A conflict of interest with Canonical for some reason?

        Btw the mate weather fix has finally now been implemented. Hopefully I (and hence Martin) had some influence in pushing out the new update 🙂 And thank you to Martin in advance for also implementing the caja extra mouse button fixes on the pull request #605 on caja.

        Reply
  3. Bibbit says:
    21st September 2016 at 17:26

    Something for discussion? Not surprised; just disappointed.
    http://www.theregister.co.uk/2016/09/21/lenovo_denies_plot_with_microsoft_to_block_linux_installs/

    Reply

Leave a Reply