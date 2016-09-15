S09E29 – Edward Snowden presents Disneyland

It’s Episode Twenty-Nine of Season-Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Alan Pope and Martin Wimpress (just about) are here again.

Most of us are here, but one of us is busy and another was cut off part way through!

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode