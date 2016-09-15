S09E29 – Edward Snowden presents Disneyland

It’s Episode Twenty-Nine of Season-Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Alan Pope and Martin Wimpress (just about) are here again.
Most of us are here, but one of us is busy and another was cut off part way through!
In this week’s show:
- We discuss the news:
- Adobe announcing a new beta version of Flash player for Linux
- Dennis Hamilton, vice president of Apache OpenOffice, discussing the project’s retirement
- The American Civil Liberties Union and Amnesty International calling on President Obama to pardon Edward Snowden
- Raspberry Pi Foundation selling it’s 10 Millionth computer
- Pixar releasin Universal Scene Description under an Open Source license
- The Dolphin emulator now being able to boot all officially released Gamecube titles
- We discuss the community news:
- Game developer MaxEd has blogged about his experience with Ubuntu Touch development
- Ubuntu SDK IDE 4.1.0 has been released
- Canonical’s Will Cooke has announced improvements to Unity 7’s Low Graphics Mode
- You Can Now Register for the First European Ubuntu Conference, UbuCon Europe
- elementary OS 0.4 Loki Released
- The Linux AIO project has published a single ISO image with all the Ubuntu 16.04.1 LTS flavors
- We mention some events:
- Nextcloud Conference 2016 – September 16 – 22 2016 – Berlin, Germany
- Retro Gaming & Vintage Computer Day – Monday 24 October 2016 at 11:00 – Great Yarmouth, UK
- Egham Raspberry Jam – Sunday 16th October 2016 (2-5pm) – Staines-upon-Thames, UK
- mini-DebConf Cambridge – 10 – 13 November 2016 – Cambridge, UK
- We also discuss running GNOME Shell, migrating servers to Bytemark and that you can also get a quality VPS from BitFolk.
This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
That mouse-freezing thing might to be related to this bug .
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1322259
I don’t get the running gag reference to the “distribution that shall not be named”…can someone fill me in please?…my comments seem to get deleted for some reason. I’ve been meaning to ask Martin about the status of the mouse button pull requests on caja and why it’s taking so long to implement the mate weather report fix…
Thank you for not deleting this comment.
The “in-joke” is about Ubuntu Mate which for several episodes Martin mercilessly plugged at every opportunity as it approached the apotheosis of “Official Flavour” status. He is now not allowed to talk about it. Supposedly.
If it’s an official flavor then why is he barred from plugging it? A conflict of interest with Canonical for some reason?
Btw the mate weather fix has finally now been implemented. Hopefully I (and hence Martin) had some influence in pushing out the new update 🙂 And thank you to Martin in advance for also implementing the caja extra mouse button fixes on the pull request #605 on caja.
He’s not barred. We just teased him for somehow managing to get a mention into every single episode at one stage.
Something for discussion? Not surprised; just disappointed.
http://www.theregister.co.uk/2016/09/21/lenovo_denies_plot_with_microsoft_to_block_linux_installs/