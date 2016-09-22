S09E30 – Pie Till You Die

It’s Episode Thirty of Season-Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Alan Pope and Martin Wimpress are here again.

Most of us are here, but one of us is busy!

In this week’s show:

  • We discuss the Raspberry Pi hitting 10 Million sales and the impact the it has had.

  • We share a Command Line Lurve:

    • set -o vi – Which makes bash use vi keybindings.
  • We also discuss solving an “Internet Mystery” #blamewindows

  • And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

3 Comments » for S09E30 – Pie Till You Die
  1. Will says:
    23rd September 2016 at 05:19

    Good to hear that the GNOME Weather problem was not as egregious as it seemed. I was just going by the discussion on the project’s mailing list (but, while NOAA may provide international weather, one developer does claim in that discussion that a different data source is used in Norway).

    I have one Pi with a temperature sensor attached to the GPIO pins. I use it to log the temperature in my house.

  2. Edward Crosby says:
    23rd September 2016 at 15:04

    My pi uses:
    I have a RPi3 running Ubuntu Mate 16.04 that is setup on a third monitor at my desk (image link below). It is currently setup to do the following:
    1. With IP security cams around the house that only push its motion detected images to FTP, I currently have the RPi3 running an FTP server to capture those images. And then on a daily basis the images are backed up via rsync to my NAS. Future plan is to have that pushed off site also to a Digital Ocean droplet either via rsync or possibly an ownCloud droplet.
    2. Because my home router is horrible as a DNS server, I have my RPi3 running DNSmasq for LAN hostname resolution (yes, I have a lot of devices on my LAN that I need hostname resolution).

    Present/future project for my RPi3 currently under development:
    1. I will have a script running via crontab every so often to scan my LAN to notify me if, and when, a new device has connected to my LAN. Kind of like a very, very basic IDS script. I currently have documented a master list of MAC addresses of all my devices on my LAN. This script (as mentioned, currently under development) will create a file from nmap and compare to my master list. If it finds a new device it will email me a notification with a log attached of the documented new MAC address and IP address.

    My three monitor setup:
    https://goo.gl/photos/xjYCQniQa1BHbG3h9

  3. Bibbit says:
    28th September 2016 at 20:20

    I have a PI that I begged my wife to get me for my birthday at least 2 years ago. I do not know what model it is (1B?) but I never knew why I wanted one, just that I wanted it. It has gathered dust since, waiting (like the The One Ring in Bilbo’s care) for its chance. I plan to emigrate to Sweden by the end of the year and our house has a big cellar and lots of sheds (property in the sticks is cheap in Sweden) and I have permission to start a beer & wine making operation. Now I can finally use the PI along with an Ardiuno to initiate a BrewPi project. I cannot wait! Given the booze prices in Sweden that little board will make its money back in no time.
    http://www.brewpi.com/

