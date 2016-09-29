S09E31 – Bull In A China Shop

29th September 2016 Samantha 2 Comments

It’s Episode Thirty-One of Season-Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Alan Pope and Martin Wimpress are here again.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Three of us are here, but we’re a women down 🙁

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

2 Comments » for S09E31 – Bull In A China Shop
  1. Grey Panther says:
    1st October 2016 at 04:26

    Hey Laura, hope everything is ok. You’ll be sorely missed and I really hope to hear you again in the future on the podcast!

    All the best.

    Reply
  2. adr41n says:
    1st October 2016 at 11:22

    Hi, I would very much like to try an Ubuntu phone, the problem is that as I had to give up work care my wife who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis , money is not exactly a commodity we have to spare.
    I use technology and developing as a lifesaver and a way to keep sane while all around me is chaos.
    Which device do you feel would be the best one for me to use, it’s something I would have to save up for, so the latest tablet while something I would love is out of the question.
    I would ultimately like to write software for the Ubuntu touch devices, as I am a programmer with many years experience, my last job working for NATS developing ATC s/w.
    It’s developing into as Essay so I shall stop there.
    Any advice and suggestions would be gratefully received.

    Reply

Leave a Reply