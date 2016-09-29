S09E31 – Bull In A China Shop

It’s Episode Thirty-One of Season-Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Alan Pope and Martin Wimpress are here again.
Three of us are here, but we’re a women down 🙁
In this week’s show:
- We discuss the news:
- Yahoo has confirmed ‘state-sponsored’ hackers stole personal data from 500m accounts
- Some new Lenovo devices aren’t able to install Linux
- BBC iPlayer will require an account from ‘early 2017’
- Music from the first ever synthesizer has been restored and released on Soundcloud
- Opera has released version 40 of its desktop browser, featuring a built-in free VPN
- Mozilla announces that Firefox OS is truly, finally, properly dead
- China’s Tiangong-1 space station to make an uncontrolled return from the heavens in 2017
- We discuss the community news:
- Nextcloud, Western Digital and Canonical have announced the Nextcloud box
- Rocketchat is now available as a snap, making it installable on the new Nextcloud box
- GNOME 3.22 is released
- MATE Desktop 1.16 is released
- LXQt 0.11 is released
- Mozilla Firefox 49.0 is released
- Snapcraft GUI 3.0 Released for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) and Ubuntu 16.10
- We mention some events:
- Using snaps to deliver enterprise and consumer software with Nextcloud – October 5th 2016 – Online
- Raspberry Jam at the Google Digital Garage – October 8th 2016 – Glasgow, Scotland
- Retro Gaming & Vintage Computer Day – October 24th 2016 – Flutterbies Tearoom & Coffee shop in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk
- Ubuntu Online Summit – November 15th – 16th 2016
- We also discuss getting a new job.
This weeks cover image is taken from Flickr.
Hey Laura, hope everything is ok. You’ll be sorely missed and I really hope to hear you again in the future on the podcast!
All the best.
Hi, I would very much like to try an Ubuntu phone, the problem is that as I had to give up work care my wife who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis , money is not exactly a commodity we have to spare.
I use technology and developing as a lifesaver and a way to keep sane while all around me is chaos.
Which device do you feel would be the best one for me to use, it’s something I would have to save up for, so the latest tablet while something I would love is out of the question.
I would ultimately like to write software for the Ubuntu touch devices, as I am a programmer with many years experience, my last job working for NATS developing ATC s/w.
It’s developing into as Essay so I shall stop there.
Any advice and suggestions would be gratefully received.