S09E33 – Emma’s Clown Car

13th October 2016 Samantha 2 Comments

It’s Episode Thirty-Three of Season-Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Emma Marshall are connected and speaking to your brain.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

We are four once more!

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

2 Comments » for S09E33 – Emma’s Clown Car
  1. dshimer says:
    14th October 2016 at 09:29

    Every time somebody steps back it is a bit sad. Not sure what the future holds for Laura on the Ubuntu Podcast but at least for now she will be missed. That said Emma is a wonderful addition. The show is a highlight of my week and always has the feel of sitting down to a cup of tea with friends and she seems to fit the relaxed and light hearted flow very nicely. Well done, and thanks to all for being here.

    Reply
  2. nadrimajstor says:
    15th October 2016 at 20:26

    I do see your point on review-for-a-free-product but it also restrict Matthew Garrett’s free security/privacy audits of IoT devices (example https://www.amazon.com/review/ROA1PI0AOS7RJ/ ) He does have Patron page for donations but I fear pricey gadgets will miss opportunity of being flagged as a more-powerful-node-of-some-future-DDoS-botnet.

    Reply

Leave a Reply