S09E33 – Emma’s Clown Car

It's Episode Thirty-Three of Season-Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast!
We are four once more!
In this week’s show:
- We discuss the news:
- Yahoo built specialised software to spy on users for the NSA
- Verizon reportedly looking for a $1 billion discount on Yahoo
- Facebook is launching Marketplace to take on eBay and Craigslist
- Amazon has banned reviews posted in exchange for free products
- BitTorrent, Inc has abandoned efforts on its BitTorrent Now streaming service
- A software developer has had their software removed from the App Store and their iTunes account closed
- A man from Cardiff has appeared in court charged with terrorism offences
- Google Chrome 55 will feature an updated Javascript engine that uses 50% less memory
- The Large Hadron Collider is running out of disk space
- We discuss the community news:
- Migrating from an i386 install to amd64 without reinstalling
- A document by Mir display server developers discussing what Mir version 1 will look like
- archlinux “adapted for WSL” first developer preview
- Skype for Linux Alpha Can Now Make Linux to Linux Video Calls
- A Poll that asks; Will You Upgrade to Ubuntu 16.10 Next Week?
- A Parody within a Parody
- The winners of the Ubuntu 16.10 Free Culture Showcase
- Snap interview with Krita
- Dell XPS 13 laptops with Intel Kaby Lake processors now available
- Plasma 5.8 LTS now in KDE neon
- Unity 8 Desktop Session Arrives in Ubuntu 16.10
- We mention some events:
- First LibreOffice 5.3 BugHunting Session – October 21st 2016
- Retro Gaming & Vintage Computer Day – October 24th 2016 – Flutterbies Tearoom & Coffee shop in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk
- Ubuntu Online Summit – November 15th – 16th 2016
- UbuCon Europe – 18-20 November – Unperfekthaus, Essen, Germany
- We also discussed the Pi Zero, organising the Colorado LoCo Ubuntu 16.10 Yakkety-Yak Release Party with System76 but not ZFS.
This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
Every time somebody steps back it is a bit sad. Not sure what the future holds for Laura on the Ubuntu Podcast but at least for now she will be missed. That said Emma is a wonderful addition. The show is a highlight of my week and always has the feel of sitting down to a cup of tea with friends and she seems to fit the relaxed and light hearted flow very nicely. Well done, and thanks to all for being here.
I do see your point on review-for-a-free-product but it also restrict Matthew Garrett’s free security/privacy audits of IoT devices (example https://www.amazon.com/review/ROA1PI0AOS7RJ/ ) He does have Patron page for donations but I fear pricey gadgets will miss opportunity of being flagged as a more-powerful-node-of-some-future-DDoS-botnet.