S09E35 – Red Nun

It’s Episode Thirty-Five of Season-Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Paul Tansom are connected and speaking to your brain.
We are four, made whole by a new guest presenter.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss the news:
- Security firm Bishop Fox have claimed that they successfully hijacked an implantable medical device
- Mercedez-Benz has said that its driverless cars will prioritise safety of the occupants in an accident
- The first commercial shipment has been made by a self-driving lorry
- Microsoft has announced that it will raise business prices by up to 22% in the UK
- Sweden has banned general use of cameras on drones
- The iPod is 15 years old
- We discuss the community news:
- Ubuntu 16.10 has been released, along with all the flavours
- Ubuntu Budgie Remix 16.10 has been Released
- Ubuntu 17.04 is named “Zesty Zapus”
- A security vulnerability involving an unkempt bovine
- Canonical has announced live kernel patching for Ubuntu
- Happy 12th birthday to Ubuntu!
- Happy 20th birthday to KDE!
- Artist Mohamed A. Latheef has made an Ubuntu Timeline Wallpaper, showing the progression of Ubuntu’s default wallpaper throughout the years
- The Prime Indicator Plus app indicator makes it easier to switch between Intel and Nvidia graphics and so will GNOME 3.24
- We mention some events:
- Ubuntu Online Summit – November 15th – 16th 2016
- Paris Open Source Summit 2016 – 16-17 November 2016 – Paris, France
- UbuCon Europe – 18-20 November 2016 – Unperfekthaus, Essen, Germany
- FOSDEM 2017 – 4-5 February 2017 – Brussels, Belgium
- We also discussed getting an Arduboy and getting a nextcloud box.
