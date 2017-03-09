S10E01 – Verdant Bitter Passenger

It’s Season Ten Episode One of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
The three amigos are back for Season 10.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
- Alan and Martin were manning the Ubuntu booth at Mobile World Congress 2017.
- Canonical wins Orange Award for Converged Computing at MWC 17
- Mobile World Congress 2017, Day One Recap
- Mobile World Congress 2017, Day Two Recap
- Mobile World Congress 2017, Day Three Recap
- Mobile World Congress 2017, Day Four Recap
- Dustin Kirkland: Ubuntu at Mobile World Congress 2017
- Our friends, Marius and Max, from ubuntufun.de have recorded video interviews with from the Ubuntu stand at MWC and a podcast featuring interviews with Pauline Buth, Mark Shuttleworth, Alan Pope and Martin Wimpress.
- We discuss the news:
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- OggCamp 17: 19th to 20th of August 2017 – Canterbury, UK.
- OggCamp is a Free Culture Unconference.
- FOSS Talk Live 2017: 24th of June 2017 – The Harrison, Kings Cross, London.
- A free evening of live Free and open source podcasts.
