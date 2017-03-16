S10E02 – Wiry Labored Sense

It’s Season Ten Episode Two of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently, Mark has been gardening and Martin has been spending BitCoin. Added a second Samsung 27″ WQHD monitor. Upgraded to a Focusrite Scarlett Solo audio interface. New Creative T30 Wireless speakers.

We review the Entroware Aether laptop. Reviewed specification: i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 1920×1080 display, 128GB SSD. £694.95. If you want to enable playback of DRM protected DVDs on Ubuntu then run the following in a terminal: sudo apt install libdvd-pkg and follow the prompts.

We share a Command Line Lurve: watch nvidia-smi – monitor your GPU temp/fan/voltage/memory usage

