S10E02 – Wiry Labored Sense

- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently, Mark has been gardening and Martin has been spending BitCoin.
- Added a second Samsung 27″ WQHD monitor.
- Upgraded to a Focusrite Scarlett Solo audio interface.
- New Creative T30 Wireless speakers.
- We review the Entroware Aether laptop.
- Reviewed specification: i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 1920×1080 display, 128GB SSD. £694.95.
- If you want to enable playback of DRM protected DVDs on Ubuntu then run the following in a terminal:
sudo apt install libdvd-pkgand follow the prompts.
- We share a Command Line Lurve:
watch nvidia-smi– monitor your GPU temp/fan/voltage/memory usage
