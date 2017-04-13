S10E06 – Tasty Different Cow

We discuss soldering the zerostem, review the new Dell XPS 13, share some command line love and go over your feedback.
This show was recorded prior to Mark Shuttleworth’s announcement about Growing Ubuntu for Cloud and IoT, rather than Phone and convergence. We’ll be discussing that news in a future episode of the Ubuntu Podcast.
It’s Season Ten Episode Six of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Stuart Langridge are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss Alan soldering the, quite brilliant, zerostem.
We review the latest Dell XPS 13 (9360).
- Alan wrote up some notes on his blog
- You can also attempt to win one by entering the Bad Voltage 2017 Dell Sputnik fruit competition.
- We share a Command Line Lurve:
phoronix-test-suite– The Phoronix Test Suite is a comprehensive testing and benchmarking platform.
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
