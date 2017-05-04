S10E09 – Elfin Moaning Wine

4th May 2017 Samantha No Comments

This week we’ve been teaching kids to program, tinkering with GNOME and Microsoft released Windows 10 S. Intel have a security vulnerability in it’s Active Management Technology and Google have EOL’d all their Nexus devices.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

It’s Season Ten Episode Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Joey Sneddon are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Leave a Reply