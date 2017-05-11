S10E10 – Miniature Blushing Steel

11th May 2017 Samantha 1 Comment

This week we interview Joey Sneddon, editor of OMG! Ubuntu! We also discuss ripping audio from an Android app, removing dust from a PC, bring you some GUI Love and go over your feedback.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

It’s Season Ten Episode Ten of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Joey Sneddon are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

  • We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
    • Martin has been pirating audio from an Android app.
    • Alan has been getting rid of dust with a new heatsink.
  • We interview Joey Sneddon, editor of OMG! Ubuntu!.

  • We share a GUI Lurve:

  • And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

  • This weeks cover image is taken from Vimeo.

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

1 Comment » for S10E10 – Miniature Blushing Steel
  1. daniel66666 says:
    14th May 2017 at 14:44

    Suggestion:

    Considering the recent ransomware hacks in the UK (and other countries) affecting the NHS (and other organisations), I would think now would be an excellent opportunity to dedicate a “Welcome to Linux” show — meant for disenfranchised Windows users. Happened to me over a year ago and I would think Ubuntu would be the first stop for many new users.

    Reply

Leave a Reply