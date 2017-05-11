S10E10 – Miniature Blushing Steel

This week we interview Joey Sneddon, editor of OMG! Ubuntu! We also discuss ripping audio from an Android app, removing dust from a PC, bring you some GUI Love and go over your feedback.

It’s Season Ten Episode Ten of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Joey Sneddon are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been upto recently: Martin has been pirating audio from an Android app. Alan has been getting rid of dust with a new heatsink.

We interview Joey Sneddon, editor of OMG! Ubuntu!.

We share a GUI Lurve: Sound Converter – an audio file converter.

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

This weeks cover image is taken from Vimeo.

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Chatter group on Telegram