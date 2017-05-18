S10E11 – Flaky Noxious Rainstorm

We talk about getting older and refusbishing ZX Spectrums. Ubuntu, Fedora and openSUSE are “apps” in the Windows Store. Android has a new modular base, Fuscia has a new UI layer, HP laptops come pre-installed with a keylogger, many people WannaCry and Ubuntu start to reveal their plans for Ubuntu 17.10 desktop.
It’s Season Ten Episode Eleven of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpressare connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
- Mark is getting old.
- Alan has had four ZX Spectrums lovingly refurbished and is enjoying authentic retro gaming.
- We discuss the news:
- We discuss the community news:
- Ubuntu Desktop Team Discuss Their Plans for GNOME in Ubuntu 17.10
- The Ubuntu Desktop Team Wants YOUR Feedback
- The OpenStore App Upgrade
- Humble Indie Bundle 18 features line up that completely supports Linux.
- This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
