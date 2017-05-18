S10E11 – Flaky Noxious Rainstorm

We talk about getting older and refusbishing ZX Spectrums. Ubuntu, Fedora and openSUSE are “apps” in the Windows Store. Android has a new modular base, Fuscia has a new UI layer, HP laptops come pre-installed with a keylogger, many people WannaCry and Ubuntu start to reveal their plans for Ubuntu 17.10 desktop.

